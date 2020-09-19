Andhra BJP leaders put under house arrest for planning rallies against attacks on temples

Hundreds of BJP activists courted arrest after raising slogans against the government for not protecting the properties of temples. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Andhra Pradesh were placed under house arrest and hundreds of activists were taken into preventive custody on Friday in a bid to thwart their attempts to hold Chalo Amalapuram and Chalo Antarvedi rallies in protest against the recent attacks on temples in the state.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju, former president Kanna Lakshminarayana, former Union minister Daggubati Purandeshwari, party general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy and former state minister Ravela Kishore Babu were kept under house arrest in their respective residences since Thursday night.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Eluru of West Godavari district, K V Mohan Rao told the media that no permission was sought for holding the protest rallies.

“Some political leaders were kept under house arrest as they were trying to disturb peace in the Konaseema region. In those areas, Section 144 (prevention of Unlawful assembly) of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) is already in place,” he said.

Tension prevailed in Amalapuram area, as hundreds of BJP activists courted arrest after raising slogans against the government for not protecting the properties of temples and hurting the sentiments of the Hindus. The police made massive security arrangements in the region to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to the media, the state BJP president said the party would take up the issue of attacks on temples to all parts of the country. “The police are trying to suppress a democratic and peaceful agitation,” Veerraju alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting that strict instructions be given to the state government to prevent attacks on Hindu religious institutions.

“The Jagan government is resorting to undemocratic means and is hurting the sentiments of the Hindus. We requested the home minister to intervene and rein in the government,” he said.