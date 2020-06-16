Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Andhra budget session begins, CM Jagan Reddy attends assembly sans face mask

Andhra budget session begins, CM Jagan Reddy attends assembly sans face mask

Majority of the members attended the session wearing face masks and special seating arrangements were made in the House to ensure adequate social distancing among the members.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:46 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, some of his cabinet colleagues were seen without the face masks. (Photo @YSRCParty)

The two-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly began on Tuesday amid stringent restrictions imposed by the authorities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Majority of the members attended the session wearing face masks and special seating arrangements were made in the House to ensure adequate social distancing among the members.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, some of his cabinet colleagues, however, were seen without the face masks.

Members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, attended the session by wearing black dress to protest against the alleged witch-hunting of the party leaders by the state government by arresting senior TDP leaders in the last few days.



For the first time in the history of any state legislature in the country, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan addressed the members of the legislative assembly as well as legislative council through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan.

Unlike in the past when the members of the assembly and council used to sit in the same hall to be jointly addressed by the Governor, this time the house authorities ensured that the members of the upper and lower houses sat in their respective houses, as the Governor’s speech was beamed live on the big screens.

The Governor said the state government was committed to the decentralisation of administration so as to ensure uniform development of all the regions in the state. He asserted that the executive capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam, while Amaravati would be retained as legislative capital and Kurnool would be made judicial capital.

“At present, the three capitals bill is pending in the legislative process. I am confident that the bill would be approved soon,” he said.

The state’s economy, the Governor added, had shown tremendous resilience within the context of a global slowdown, even in pre-Covid-19 times. Andhra Pradesh registered an economic growth rate of 8.16% in 2019-20, the Governor said, adding this is above the national average of 5% over the same period.

The Governor also touched upon the development and welfare programmes initiated by the state government in the last one year in tune with the Navaratnalu (nine jewels) – a set of nine promises made in the election manifesto of the YSR Congress party.

On the steps taken to fight the Covid-19 menace, the Governor impressed upon the house that the government has been taking stringent measures to contain the spread of the disease by stepping up tests and bringing down the death rate.

Apart from sanitising every seat in the assembly and council halls, the health department authorities conducted Covid-19 tests on the MLAs and MLCs who had not undergone the tests earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Congress an ‘old squeaking charpoy’, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Jun 16, 2020 16:32 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 17 paise down at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 16, 2020 16:28 IST
ONE Championship fighter helps village in Punjab fight off Covid-19
Jun 16, 2020 16:27 IST
Salmon shunned in China after link to Beijing virus outbreak
Jun 16, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.