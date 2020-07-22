Sections
Home / India News / Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inducts two ministers in minor cabinet rejig

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two ministers at a simple and brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:19 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

YSR Congress Party MLAs Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna and Seediri Appalaraju took oath as ministers of the state government on Wednesday. The oath was administered by Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (ANI PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inducted two ministers – Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna and Seediri Appala Raju into his council of ministers in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Apart from Jagan, assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram, other cabinet ministers and a few public representatives attended the swearing-in ceremony. Entry into Raj Bhavan was restricted to only a few members in view of the Covid-19 pandemic prevailing in Vijayawada.

The induction of the two ministers was required following the resignation of two senior members Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana on Monday after their election to the Rajya Sabha. Both the leaders were sworn in as MPs by Rajya Sabha chairman and vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Wednesday.



Seediri Appala Raju, who hails from the fishermen community, is a first time MLA from Palasa assembly constituency in Srikakulam district. A doctor by profession, Appala Raju attracted the attention of the chief minister with his pro-active measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in his constituency.

Venugopala Krishna, however, has nearly two decades of experience in politics. A businessman from East Godavari district, he had started his career in the Congress party since 2000. He had been a member of the Zilla Parishad twice in 2001 and 2006, before being made East Godavari District Congress Committee president between 2008 and 2012.

Krishna later joined the YSR Congress party and unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Kakinada rural constituency in 2014. He fought the assembly elections again in 2019 from Ramachandrapuram and he won with a huge majority.

Though the portfolios of the newly-inducted ministers were not finalised yet, an official in the chief minister’s office said Appala Raju might get the portfolio of fisheries, while Venugopala Krishna would be given roads and buildings.

“There will be a vacancy in the post of deputy chief minister because of the resignation of Subhash Chandra Bose and the chief minister is likely to elevate present roads and buildings minister Dharmana Krishna Das as Deputy CM with the revenue portfolio,” the official said.

