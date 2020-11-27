Andhra CM Jagan Reddy to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Nivar-hit areas

The chief minister would take an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas on Saturday and hold a review meeting with officials of Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa at Tirupati. (Photo @AndhraPradeshCM)

The heavy rain due to Cyclone Nivar in the last two days caused a loss of crops in around 30,000 hectares, besides destruction of horticulture in around 1300 hectares in four districts of Andhra Pradesh, according to preliminary estimates by the state agriculture department.

The state cabinet which met on Friday discussed the devastation caused by Nivar in the last 48 hours. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that the enumeration of crop loss should be completed by December 15 and farmers who suffered heavy losses be paid compensation as per the norms by December 31.

The chief minister would take an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas on Saturday and hold a review meeting with officials of Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa at Tirupati.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, state agriculture minister K Kannababu said Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts had suffered heavy losses due to excess rainfall to the extent of 188 per cent.

According to preliminary reports, crop loss was reported in about 30,000 hectares in Chittoor, Nellore, YSR Kadapa and Prakasam districts. Paddy (16,290 hectares) followed by blackgram (7,362), cotton (3,571) and other crops (2,529 hectares) were damaged due the heavy rain that was triggered by the cyclone.

He said more than 10,000 people were shifted to 147 relief camps. Each person, irrespective of age and gender, would be given Rs 500 in cash as immediate relief so that they could return home after the rain fury.

He said farmers who suffered heavy crop loss would be supplied seeds at 80 per cent subsidy. Ex-gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid as per guidelines.

The rain also resulted in disruption of power supply in several areas and roads to the extent of 180 kms were damaged. As many as 664 houses were inundated and another 673 houses suffered damages.

The cabinet also approved the decision to inaugurate the house sites distribution programme on December 25. In all, 30.6 lakh people would be given house site pattas. So far, 66,518 acres of land was acquired at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore for distribution of house sites.

Similarly, houses will be constructed for 28.3 lakh people in the name of Jagananna Colonies. The houses will be completed within three years. In the first phase, 16 lakh houses would be constructed by the government.