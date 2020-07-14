Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days

Out of the 43 deaths that were reported in the state on Tuesday, as many as 10 deaths were from Anantapur followed by nine from West Godavari, five each from Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa, three each from Kurnool and Prakasam, two from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Covid-19 pandemic situation is getting grimmer in Andhra Pradesh with a record number of 99 deaths and 5784 positive cases being reported in a span of last three days.

State deputy chief minister Amzath Basha Sheik from Kadapa, his wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19. After initial treatment at Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences at Tirupati, he and his family members were shifted to Hyderabad on Sunday for better treatment.

While 19 deaths and 1933 Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday, there were 37 deaths and 1935 cases on Monday. In the last 24 hours, a huge number of 43 deaths and 1916 cases were reported in the state, an official bulletin from the state medical and health department said on Tuesday.

On Monday, YSR Congress Party MLA from Sullurpeta in Nellore district Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah also tested positive. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in Chennai.

Out of the 43 deaths that were reported in the state on Tuesday, as many as 10 deaths were from Anantapur followed by nine from West Godavari, five each from Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa, three each from Kurnool and Prakasam, two from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram.

With 1916 positive cases for Covid-19 being reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of positive cases rose to 33019. Kurnool continues to top the list with 3,823 cases, followed by 3651 in Anantapur, 3356 in Guntur, 3115 in East Godavari, 3074 in Chittoor, 2744 in Krishna and 2026 in West Godavari.

Except Vizianagaram, which has 832 cases, all the other districts have already crossed the 1,000-mark. As of now, 15144 patients are still in hospitals, whereas 17467 patients have been discharged after being cured.

Meanwhile, the state health department issued fresh guidelines with regard to quarantining people coming from other states and also abroad, in the wake of a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Stringent restrictions have been imposed on people coming from Telangana and Karnataka states, which have been included in the high-risk states,” state nodal officer for Covid-19 Arja Sreekanth said on Tuesday.

He said as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, all the foreign returnees would have to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days. Earlier, those coming from the Gulf countries were asked to be in institutional quarantine for 14 days. Now, they, too, have to follow quarantine only for seven days.

“On the fifth or seventh day, they would have to undergo a test for Covid-19 and depending on the result, they would be either set free or shifted to hospitals,” he said.

For domestic passengers, the authorities would conduct Covid-19 tests randomly for 10 per cent of the passengers, who would be picked up on the basis of their seat numbers. “Those passengers above 60 years and below 10 years would have to give samples for testing in the airport itself. Later, they would have to be in home quarantine for 14 days,” Sreekanth said.

Similar random testing would be done for 10 per cent of the train passengers also outside the railway station where they get down. All the others would have to follow self-quarantine for 14-days. For the people travelling by road, random testing would be done at the inter-state borders.

“All those coming to Andhra Pradesh, whether it is by road or air, would have to register their names in Spandana portal of the state government and get the electronic pass. They would be allowed to enter the state only after scanning the QR code on their e-pass,” the nodal officer added.