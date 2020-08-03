Andhra farmers’ body moves HC against formation of 3 capital cities

Hyderabad A farmers’ body in Andhra Pradesh has moved the high court challenging the formation of three capitals cities in the state.

In its petition, the Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi (farmers’ committee to safeguard the state capital) has sought a stay on the implementation of the gazette notifications issued by the state government in this regard on Friday.

The gazette notifications were issued after governor Biswabhushan Harichandan gave his assent to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 aimed at creating the three capital cities for the state and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, seeking to abolish the APCRDA formed in December 2014 to develop Amaravati as the state capital.

The petitioner challenged the notifications and requested that the high court stall the shifting of Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister’s Office and state secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and the high court to Kurnool.

The petitioner also questioned the legality of the recommendations of the experts committee, led by retired IAS officer G N Rao, and the high-power committee, comprising ministers and senior bureaucrats, following which the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government took a decision on the three capitals.

The high court has posted the case for hearing on Tuesday.

The government, on Saturday, issued orders for abolishing the APCRDA, thereby de-notifying Amaravati as the capital region. The government has instead created Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA).

All the areas within the jurisdiction of hitherto capital will now fall under AMRDA. All assets, liabilities, agreements and concessions, which were handled by the APCRDA would now be vested with the new authority.

According to the government order, the AMRDA would be headed by a chairperson and comprise 11 members, with secretary of the municipal administration and urban development department as the deputy chairperson and commissioner as the member-convenor.

The authority will also include experts with knowledge of urban governance, urban planning, conservation, environment and transportation, the order said.