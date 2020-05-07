Sections
Home / India News / Andhra gas leak: Chandrababu Naidu demands to shut down LG polymers plant, seeks centre’s help

Andhra gas leak: Chandrababu Naidu demands to shut down LG polymers plant, seeks centre’s help

Chandrababu Naidu has written to Centre seeking help for treating poisonous gas victims.

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:46 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel evacuates people following a gas leak incident at an LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (ANI Photo)

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the LG Polymers plant, from where poisonous gas Styrene leaked in the wee hours of Thursday killing at least nine people and sickening over a thousand others, is shut down immediately and a probe is undertaken into the incident.

Naidu’s demand was made in a letter to Piyush Goyal, Union minister for commerce and industry. He also asked the Centre to rush experts with the knowledge of treating victims of Styrene Gas- a carcinogenic chemical. He added that a two-pronged treatment protocol was needed given the prevalent coronavirus infections which weaken a person’s lung and immunity system.

“I request you to send medical experts from India and globally to treat the victims of Styrene Gas. Further, Covid-19 infects the lungs and reduces the immunity of a person. Hence, it is essential that the medical aid should be two pronged, keeping in mind Covid-19 and Styrene Gas,” wrote Naidu.

Poisonous Styrene vapour leaked from a chemical plant in Vishakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday, killing nine people and sickening over a thousand others, as it spread to nearby villages in a five-kilometre radius. The leak happened while the plant was preparing to reopen following ease of restrictions on industrial activity during the third-phase of national lockdown.



Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan said 500 people from 200-250 families living in the 3 km radius of the plant have been evacuated to safer places. The leak occurred from a plant that was holding about 1,800 kilo litres of the poisonous chemical, said news agency PTI.

Centre has already rushed a specialised CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) team from the National Disaster Relief Force along with medical specialists. Director General of (NDRF) S N Pradhan said the leakage from the factory is now minimal but the NDRF personnel will be at the spot till it is totally plugged, reported PTI.

Also Read: Andhra poisonous gas leak: Rs1 crore relief for deaths, 10 lakh for critical patients, probe ordered into incident

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
Samsung fixed a bug that was in all its phones ever since 2014
May 07, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.