Andhra govt moves SC challenging lower court’s order stalling formation of 3 capitals

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government issued two separate notifications – one on abolition of the AP Capital Region Development Authority formed in December 2014 to develop Amaravati as the capital of Andhra; and the second one on formation of three capitals for the state. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s interim orders granting stay on the formation of three capital cities for the state.

In a special leave petition filed in the apex court, the state government argued that the high court had issued orders staying the implementation of gazette notifications on abolition of the AP Capital Region Development Authority and formation of three capitals for a decentralised development without any valid reasons.

Stating that the high court orders were against the principles of natural justice, the state government requested that the Supreme Court put a stay on the high court’s orders. The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Monday, an official in the chief minister’s office familiar with the development said.

On August 4, a three-member division bench of the state high court comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice Sesha Sai and Justice Satyanaryana Murthy granted a 10-day stay on the implementation of the gazette notifications and asked the state government to file a counter within 10 days.

The high court issued interim orders acting on a petition filed by Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi (Committee of farmers to protect the capital). It ordered that the state government maintain status quo with regard to Amaravati as the capital city and not to proceed with any moves with regard to the shifting of executive capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

On July 31, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued two separate notifications – one on abolition of the AP Capital Region Development Authority formed in December 2014 to develop Amaravati as the capital of Andhra; and the second one on formation of three capitals for the state – executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati.

Meanwhile, state legislative assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Friday observed that the courts could not trespass into legislative functions. “State legislature and judiciary are different pillars of democracy and they cannot trespass into each other’s powers,” he said.

He reminded that senior Telugu Desam Party leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who the speaker of the assembly in combined Andhra Pradesh in 1977, had given a ruling that legislative decisions could not be challenged in the court of law.

“The same thing is still in force now. But the TDP leaders are moving the high court challenging the passage of the three capitals bill by the state legislature. Why is Ramakrishnudu opposing the bill now?” Sitaram asked.

Ramakrishnudu, however, said the courts could definitely review the decisions of the legislature when they were in violation of the Constitution and the laws of the land.

He clarified on Saturday that his ruling given in the capacity as speaker in 1997 was still valid and said that the courts shall not interfere with the functioning or debates or rulings of the House. “But if the House makes any legislation violating the Constitution or law, it can be questioned in the court of law,” he argued.