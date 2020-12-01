Sections
Andhra Legislative Council adjourned briefly after uproar on agricultural issues, cyclone Nivar

Andhra Legislative Council adjourned briefly after uproar on agricultural issues, cyclone Nivar

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused the state government of cheating farmers by not paying crop insurance. The statement was met with condemnation from Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, saying that the opposition was spreading lies.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:03 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (ANI)

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council adjourned for 15 minutes on Tuesday morning after an uproar from the ruling and opposition parties while discussing agricultural issues and the after-affects of Cyclone Nivar.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the opposition accused the state government of cheating farmers by not paying crop insurance. The statement was met with condemnation from Agriculture Minister K Kannababu, saying that the opposition was spreading lies.

Irrigation minister Anil Kumar also slammed TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he had long back said that agriculture was waste.

He further went on to allege that Babu’s statements had been published in a book, and the TDP had made it vanish.

TDP MLCs objected to the matter after which pandemonium broke out in the house and Council Chairman MA Sharif adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The council reassembled and continued the session thereafter.

