Home / India News / Andhra minister alleges murder attempt on him, suspect in custody

Andhra minister alleges murder attempt on him, suspect in custody

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:58 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh transport and information minister Perni Venkataramaiah, alias Nani, said on Sunday that he survived an alleged murder attempt on him at his residence in Machilipatnam town in Krishna district.

The minister told reporters that the incident happened while he was coming out of his residence to meet his well-wishers after performing some rituals for his mother, Nageshwaramma, who died recently.

The alleged assaulter, identified as Badugu Nageshwara Rao from Chemmannagiripeta area, was handed over to the Machilipatnam police, who are interrogating him. The accused was said to be in an inebriated condition.

According to Nani, a large number of relatives, well-wishers and party workers came to his residence to call on him during the 12th day of the rituals. After completing the rituals, he came out of the house to meet them.



A person rushed towards the minister and bowed down to touch his feet. “When I tried to prevent him, he pulled out a sharp iron trowel (used for plastering cement in the construction work) and tried to shove it in my belly. Fortunately, it touched the buckle of my belt,” the minister said.

”Within seconds, my followers caught hold of him and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police. I have not sustained any injuries, but my shirt was torn,” the minister said.

The Machilipatnam inspector of police, Venkat Narayana, said a case of attempt to murder was booked on Nageshwara Rao, based on a complaint lodged by the minister’s followers.

“We suspect he might have assaulted the minister in a drunken state. We are also verifying whether he has any criminal background or political connections. We are investigating the case,” the inspector said.

