Andhra poisonous gas leak: Rs1 crore relief for deaths, 10 lakh for critical patients, probe ordered into incident

Andhra government has also formed a committee to probe the incident

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The gas leak is reported to have occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Thursday morning. (PTI Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore as compensation for each of the deceased in Visakhapatnam poisonous gas leak incident. He also announced Rs 10 lakh for those put on a ventilator as a result of the leak and Rs 1 lakh for those who have been hospitalised due to the incident.

At least 9 people have died and more than a thousand have fallen sick due to the leak of poisonous gas Styrene from the LG Polymers unit at R R Venkatapuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for the gas-leak affected patients who are under treatment without hospitalization at the OPDs (Out Patient Department) and Rs 10,000 each for affected families from the five villages adjoining the LG plant.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that those who have lost cattle due to the leak will get full compensation for the loss; besides Rs 20,000 to each family.



The state government has also appointed a committee to probe the incident and the government indicated that the LG Polymers plant could be relocated if found necessary.

