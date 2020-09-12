Andhra Police’s unique mobile app provides over 80 services, safety features for women

Andhra Pradesh police department’s unique mobile application – AP Police Seva – provides as many as 86 such services to citizens at the touch of a button. (ANI)

Women travelling alone across Andhra Pradesh can now find out whether they have the correct route and if the area is safe via an application that is soon to be launched by the Andhra Police.

The mobile application will give all the information about the route, their exact location and the contact details of the nearby mobile police patrol, if required.

Andhra Pradesh police department’s unique mobile application – AP Police Seva – provides as many as 86 such services to citizens at the touch of a button. It is going to be formally launched by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 17.

“Depending on the GPS location of the user, the mobile app will tell her whether her present location is safe. The department has geo-tagged all scenes of crime in their database. This feature will alert women when they could be in danger,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Technical) G Pala Raju said.

Another unique feature of the AP Police Seva mobile app is “house monitoring”, which enables the police to keep a watch on one’s house when one goes on a holiday along with family members for a few days.

“The individual can place a request on the mobile app to monitor his/her house when it is locked for a certain period. The police department will install a motion sensor at the residence of the person placing the request. If any unknown person tries to enter the house without prior intimation, it automatically triggers an alarm, alerting not only the local police but also the owner of the house via an SMS,” the DIG said.

There is also another option for citizens in the rural and remote areas where there is no possibility of installing sensors or CCTV cameras. The citizen placing the request for house monitoring will be allotted a constable on duty who will patrol the area regularly, click pictures of the house and send the same to the citizen.

The mobile app is also programmed to alert individuals whenever they are approaching black spots and accident-prone areas without even having to open the app while travelling, using the location of the user.

In a first, the police department has also provided a facility in the mobile app for a fact-check of fake news, he said.

The app has many other features such as a request for a background check of a probable employee or a probable tenant, filing a complaint, downloading an FIR, checking the challan status, applying for passport verification, obtaining no-objection certificates, getting real-time updates on the status of complaints to identifying missing persons, et cetera.

“All the services are free of charge and there is no need for paying a single rupee to the department. Through this app, we want to minimize the reasons for which citizens will have to visit the police stations, especially in these days of social distancing,” the DIG added.