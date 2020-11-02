Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport

Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport

As per the report, four people died on the spot. Another was rushed to RIMS hospital for treatment where the person succumbed to the injuries.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The accident occurred at around 3am today. (ANI)

At least five people were killed on Monday after two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport in Andhra Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

As per the report, four people died on the spot after the vehicles caught fire. Another was rushed to RIMS hospital for treatment where the person succumbed to the injuries.

The accident occurred at around 3am today.

More information is awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Nov 02, 2020 14:50 IST
Over 200 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu-Kashmir since Jan this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:49 IST
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Nov 02, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport
Nov 02, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex ends 143.51 points higher at 39,757.58
Nov 02, 2020 15:51 IST
COVID-19: School principals not in favour of postponing board exams
Nov 02, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Nov 02, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.