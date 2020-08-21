Sections
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh adds 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, state tally soars to over 3.3 lakh

Andhra Pradesh adds 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, state tally soars to over 3.3 lakh

In Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Kurnool are the worst-hit districts by the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting a large number of positive patients almost daily.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As many as 8,827 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,44,045. There are 87,803 active Covid-19 cases in the state. (HT PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 9,544 new Covid-19 patients, a notch more than it reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Telugu state to 3,34,940, a bulletin of the state health department said.

At least, 91 deaths were reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll in Andhra to 3,092. A day earlier, 95 people had succumbed to the infectious disease in the state.

As many as 8,827 people have recovered in the last 24 hours and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,44,045. There are 87,803 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Kurnool are the worst-hit districts by the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting a large number of positive patients daily.



India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 29 lakh mark with the country reporting nearly 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 29,05,824. The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured and discharged or have migrated elsewhere.

A total of 983 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with a total of 1,62,806 active cases and 21,359 deaths due to the viral disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gaurav Chopraa pens emotional note on mother’s death
Aug 21, 2020 18:24 IST
Kapurthala without a single bed to treat critical covid-19 patients
Aug 21, 2020 18:21 IST
Let’s take a moment to thank the pandemic for these 6 positive things
Aug 21, 2020 18:20 IST
UP court grants bail to two Tablighi Jamaat members who hid in a mosque after Delhi meet
Aug 21, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.