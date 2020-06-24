Andhra Pradesh becomes 10th state with more than 10,000 cases, over 66,000 patients in Delhi: Covid-19 state tally

An policeman checks temperature of devotees as they arrive for the annual chariot procession of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad. (AP)

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 456,183 on Wednesday with nearly fresh 16,000 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours. So far, over 2.58 people have recovered from the disease across India while over 14,000 have succumbed to death.

Andhra Pradesh reported fresh infections after which the state tally jumped beyond 10,000, making it the tenth state in the country with over 10,000 Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana.

Here’s a look at the statewise breakup of coronavirus situation across the country.

The big five

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 139,010 on Wednesday. Over 69,631 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 6,531 have died. Mumbai continues to be the worst affected city with over 66,000 cases.

Delhi

The national capital is the second worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 66,602 on Wednesday. As many as 39,313 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 2,301 have succumbed to death.

Tamil Nadu

The state stands third on the tally with 64,603 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen eight-hundred and thirty-three coronavirus fatalities while 35,339 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state has seen Covid-19 cases rise to 28,371 on Wednesday. The state has seen 20,513 people recover from coronavirus while 1,710 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally here has jumped to 18,893 while the number of recoveries has touched 12,116. The state’s death toll stands at 588.

Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have over 10,000 coronavirus cases but less than 20,000.

States with under 10,000 cases

The southern Indian state of Karnataka has witnessed over 9,000 coronavirus cases till date. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 8,153. Telangana has 9,553 coronavirus cases while the Covid-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 6,236. In Odisha, cases have jumped to 5,470 while Assam has reported 5,831 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 4,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Kerala are more than 3,000.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are states where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500.

Mizoram, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. In states like Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.