Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases

The total number of positive cases for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh crossed one lakh mark and the death figure mounted to 1090 on Monday, signalling an alarming situation in the state.

The state reported as many as 6051 positive cases for Covid-19, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,02,349 on Monday. It stands in the fourth position in the country, next only to Maharashtra which has 3,75,799 cases, Tamil Nadu (2,13,723 cases) and Delhi (1,30,606 cases).

In terms of cumulative number of cases, East Godavari district tops the list with 14,696 cases, followed by 12,234 cases in Kurnool, 10,747 in Guntur, 10247 in Anantapur and 8820 in West Godavari.

As many as 49 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 1090. While nine persons died of Covid-19 in West Godavari, eight died in Visakhapatnam, seven each in Chittoor and East Godavari, five in Krishna, four in Vizianagaram, three in Anantapur, two each in Kurnool and Srikakulam and one each in Prakasam and Kadapa.

In terms of death, the state is in the seventh position in the country with Maharashtra recording highest number of 13,656 deaths, followed by Delhi (3,827), Tamil Nadu (3,494), Gujarat (2,322), Karnataka (1,880), Uttar Pradesh (1,426).

On the other hand, the neighbouring Telangana recorded 1,473 positive cases for Covid-19 on Monday, including 506 cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits alone, taking the cumulative tally of cases to 55,532.

The official bulletin from the state medical and health department claimed that the recovery rate in the state is very high – out of 55,532 cases, 42,106 patients have recovered from the disease. There are only 12,955 active positive cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Similarly, the state reported eight fresh casualties due to Covid-19, taking the overall toll to 471.

“The death rate in the state is very low – 0.85 per cent, as against the national average of 2.3 per cent,” the bulletin said.