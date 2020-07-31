Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days

Andhra Pradesh has recorded more than 10,000 cases for the last three days. (ANI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh has posted a fresh record with 10,376 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours—the highest daily spike so far-- and has also crossed the 10,000 fresh infections mark for the third consecutive day, taking the state’s overall tally of Covid 19 cases to 1,40,933.

Andhra Pradesh had posted 10,167 cases on Thursday and 10,093 cases on Wednesday. It is the only state after Maharashtra to have posted more than 10,000 cases in a day.

The spiraling number has meant that the state has added 30,636 cases in the last three days alone, sending the infection positivity rate north to reach 7.22 percent. As a result, it has more active cases-- 75,720 currently than recoveries-- 63,864, including the 3,822 patients discharged in the 24 hour period ending 10 am on Friday.

The death toll in the state has climbed up to 1,349 with another 68 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, according to the daily government bulletin.

As per the government data, the state has completed 19,51,776 tests so far at the rate of 36,550 per million population.

However, the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has contested the government’s claims citing a list of states-- conducting more than 140 tests per day per million people-- announced by the Central government recently.

Andhra is also among the states with a high case positivity rate.

India, too, recorded its highest single-day surge of 55,078 infections on Friday taking the Coved 19 caseload past 16 lakh mark on Friday. The number of recoveries in the country have also risen to 10,57,805. The death toll has increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.