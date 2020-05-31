Sections
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh registers 110 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike, state count at 3,571

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 62.

Updated: May 31, 2020 15:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Among the new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 98 were those who are residents of the Telugu state while 12 patients are from other states, according to a government bulletin. (PTI PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported at least 110 new Covid-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the coronavirus count to 3,571. Two more deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 98 were those who are residents of the Telugu state while 12 patients are from other states, according to a government bulletin.

ALSO READ | Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143



One Covid-19 death each was reported from Krishna and Chittoor districts, the bulletin read.



At least 43 people in Andhra Pradesh and eight from other states have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. So far, a total of 2,332 patients have recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,177 (845 Andhra Pradesh residents, 111 foreign returnees and 221 from other states).

According to government data, a total of 3,72,748 tests have been conducted in the state till date, with a positivity rate of 0.96% and a recovery rate of 65.30 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh has till date carried out 6,980 coronavirus tests per million population

India on Sunday recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time as the country’s tally surged to 1,82,143 while the death toll stood at 5,164, according to the Union health ministry.

Government data showed there were 8,380 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from Saturday’s 7,964, and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths went down from 265 reported on Saturday, a day before the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown was due to end.

