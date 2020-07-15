Andhra Pradesh to reorganise its 13 districts into 25 for optimal use of resources

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday decided to reorganise its 13 districts into 25 districts by March 31 in such a way that each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies will represent a new district.

Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet which met at Amaravati, approved the decision to form a committee to look into reorganisation of existing 13 districts into 25.

The committee headed by the chief secretary comprises chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA), secretary (services) of general administration department, secretary of planning department and an official from the chief minister’s office as members. Principal secretary (finance) will be its convener.

The committee will look into various issues concerning the reorganisation of districts, including controlling the administrative expenditure. The committee has been asked to submit the report at the earliest. “In all probability, the formation of new districts would be completed by March 31,” state minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani said.

The whole objective of the reorganisation of districts was to make optimum and effective utilisation of human resources and infrastructure facilities. The cabinet felt that the existing districts are very large with huge population making them difficult for administration.

“The smaller districts would be administratively convenient. Moreover, there is already a system of village and ward secretariats at the grassroots level to take the benefits of the government schemes to the people,” Nani said.

It was decided that the geographical boundary of each district would cover each parliamentary constituency. As such, there would be one district for each of 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The cabinet also decided to extend monthly pensions to the extent of Rs 3,000 per month to physically challenged women as well under YSR Cheyutha programme. Already, the government has been providing pensions to widows and also single women.

“The latest decision will benefit another 8.21 lakh women,” the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the decision to set up a mega 10,000 MW solar power plant and also renewable energy export policy to encourage the private sector in the generation of non-conventional energy. The cabinet decided that long-term power purchase agreements would be signed to ensure that the cost of power would be affordable and the burden on the government would be lesser.

The cabinet further approved the creation of a special purpose vehicle in the name of Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects Development Corporation (APRSDMPCL) with an outlay of Rs 40,000 crore. The SPV is aimed at raising funds for enhancement of the capacity of Rayalaseema projects and expansion of the existing canals.