Andhra records over 1000 new Covid-19 cases for 3rd day, count jumps to 22,259

Andhra Pradesh registered over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, with 1,062 new patients taking the total tally to 22,259 on Wednesday, the state health department said in a statement.

Twelve more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 264.

On Tuesday too, 13 more patients had died taking the overall toll to 252.

The latest medical bulletin said there are at least 10,894 active coronavirus cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 1,332 have recovered from the infection and been discharged in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 11,101 till date.

Among the fresh cases detected on Wednesday, 9 patients are from other states and two are from other countries, while the rest are all from Andhra.

Kurnool continued to report more Covid-19 deaths, with four added on Tuesday, taking the total count to 85 so far.

Anantapuramu reported three fresh deaths, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam two each and Prakasam and West Godavari one each.

The state also completed testing samples of a little over 10.50 lakh people till date, the bulletin said.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 22,752 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s coronavirus count to 7,42,417, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the total cases reported, 4,56,830 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, while one patient has been migrated.

Currently, there are 2,64,944 active cases in the country.

A total of 482 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours due to the viral disease, taking India’s death toll to 20,642.