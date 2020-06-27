Sections
Home / India News / Andhra reports highest single-day spike of 796 Covid-19 cases, tally past 12k-mark

Andhra reports highest single-day spike of 796 Covid-19 cases, tally past 12k-mark

Of the 796 cases reported on Saturday, the highest number of infections -161 – were recorded in Anantapuram district. It is now the district with the second highest cases after Kurnool.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 16:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh’s count of Covid-19 cases breached the 12,000-mark on June 27, 2020 after it reported almost 800 new infections. (ANI File )

Andhra Pradesh reported the highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday. With 796 new infections in the last 24 hours, the state’s tally has now climbed to 12, 285, according to a government bulletin.

The state has 6,648 active cases and 11 deaths from the disease between Friday and Saturday pushed the death toll to 157.

On Friday, the state had reported a record 605 new coronavirus cases, taking it past the 11,000-mark.

Of the 796 cases reported on Saturday, the highest number of infections -161 – were recorded in Anantapuram district. It is now the district with the second highest cases after Kurnool.



Of the deaths reported on Saturday, Krishna and Kurnool districts registered four each while West Godavari, East Godavari and Vizianagaram accounted for one each. It was the first COVID-19 death in Vizianagaram district to date.

According to the state bulletin, 263 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering in the last 24 hours , sending the state’s aggregate to 5,480.

The state nodal officer reported that 24,458 samples were tested for the virus during the 24-hour period, ending 9 AM on Saturday.

