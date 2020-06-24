Andhra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000, Telangana expects same numbers soon

The number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed 10,000 on Wednesday with 497 more cases being reported in the last 24 days.

Among the 497 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, 37 had come from other states and 12 from other countries. “The total number of positive cases registered in the state till now has now gone up to 10,331, of which 5,423 are still active cases and 4,779 patients were discharged,” the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state also reported 10 more Covid-19 casualties on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 129. Four of the deaths were reported from Kurnool, three from Krishna, two from Guntur and one from Srikakulam.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

While Kurnool accounts for the maximum number of 1,483 positive cases, Krishna follows it with 1,132 cases and Anantapur comes next with 1028 cases.

According to the bulletin, as many as 36,047 samples were tested in the last 24 hours – an unprecedented record in the entire country, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to 7,50,234.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Telangana, too, is all set to cross 10,000-mark in the Covid-19 positive cases by Wednesday night. As on Tuesday night, the state reported 9,553 positive cases.

Overall, 63,249 tests have been conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 53,696 people tested negative.

A total of 879 Covid-19 positive cases including 652 from areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and three fatalities were reported in Telangana on Tuesday.