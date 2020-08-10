Andhra’s new industrial policy to focus on manufacturing sector, generate jobs for locals

The Andhra Pradesh government has also proposed to make changes in the land allotment for industries in the new policy. (ANI PHOTO.)

More than a year after coming to power in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress party government on Monday finally announced its new industrial policy focussing on the manufacturing sector with a regional balance and generation of employment for locals through skill development.

Unveiling the new policy at the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, state industries and infrastructure minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the core theme of the policy was to provide support to industries across the business value chain – from approvals to setting up industries, supporting their operations and scaling up their business.

The new industrial policy proposes to reimburse state GST to Medium, Large and Mega industrial units generating huge employment for a period of five years, provide special incentives for women entrepreneurs hailing from SC/ST/OBC communities and reserve 16.2 per cent and 6 per cent of industrial plots for SC and ST entrepreneurs respectively.

The minister said the state government was contemplating establishment of a new initiative called “YSR AP One” by integrating different agencies like industrial development corporation, infrastructure corporation, economic development board and micro, small and medium enterprises corporation etc to extend as many as 10 services for entrepreneurs and industrialists under one roof.

“This new organisation would help entrepreneurs by providing handholding during pre-establishment and setting up of the industrial unit, extending post setup support, ensuring forward and backward linkages and accessing market and new technologies,” the minister said.

The “YSR AP One” will have 10 different wings such as entrepreneurship facilitation cell, market research cell, marketing and branding cell, sales support cell, scheme support cell, business enablement cell, investor reach-out cell, incentive management cell etc., that would help entrepreneurs in various ways, he said.

The minister further said the state government had identified industrial zoning as a key focus area to ensure planned industrial development and provide a risk-free, investment-friendly environment for setting up and operating industries in the state with minimal impact on the environment.

“Mega industries will be allowed in industrial parks and independent locations as per the environment management plan. Similarly, the government would develop industrial parks for MSMEs with all the facilities including ready-built factory shells.

The government has also proposed to make changes in the land allotment for industries. In place of the existing lease and buy model, the government has introduced a composite lease and buy model, in which land is allotted to the industries on lease for a period of 33 years with an option of buying the land after 10 years of successful business operations.

Stating that the manufacturing sector as an employment provider continues to be top priority for the state government, Gautam Reddy said the government would undertake structural reforms to accelerate industrialisation in the state. “We believe that providing the right facilities at the right cost and offering transparent approvals is critical to the success of the industrial sector,” the minister said.