Andhra to release 55 women convicts on life term, TDP says they’re YSRCP supporters

Fifty-five women convicts serving life sentences in Andhra Pradesh will be released next week, state home minister Mekathoti Sucharita said. The decision was taken following a recommendation by a panel headed by the state home secretary.

Sucharita said there are 145 such women convicts in the state. Of them, 55 who have completed terms of five years are eligible for release. “...officials will complete the scrutiny of the prisoners and release them by next week,” she said.

Sucharita said most of the prisoners being released have completed their education during their jail terms through the distance education mode. She added some of them have learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking, etc.

“It is a historic decision taken by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to grant amnesty... which never happened before. The state government will extend all possible help and support to these women after they are released so that they can lead normal lives,” Sucharita said.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed surprise over the sudden release as the government normally does this around national holidays. “When we inquired about these prisoners, we came to know that majority of them are ruling YSR Congress Party activists. Why is the government showing so much interest in the release of these convicts abruptly? Is it because they belong to the ruling party?” asked TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah.