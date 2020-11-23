Sections
Anganwadi worker rows 18km every day to visit tribal newborn babies, expecting mothers

Relu Vasave, who belongs to Nashik, is an Anganwadi worker from Nandurbar in Maharashtra. Vasave rows 18 kilometers every day to reach the interior villages to look after newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Relu Vasave (ANI photo)

While several states are applying stricter measures as India continues to witness a rise in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, a brave Anganwadi worker every day leaves her home to attend to young tribal children and expecting mothers in remote villages of Maharashtra.

Relu Vasave, who belongs to Nashik, is an Anganwadi worker from Nandurbar in Maharashtra. Vasave rows 18 kilometers every day to reach the interior villages to look after newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers, according to news agency ANI.

Vasave has been visiting the children and expecting mothers since April despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “Rowing daily is tough but it’s important that babies and expecting mothers eat nutritious food and be healthy,” Vasave told ANI.

 



To make sure the kids and mothers get their proper medical care and nutrition, Vasave monitors the weight, health, growth of newborns among other things during her daily visits.

“My hands pain by the time I am back home in the evening. But that doesn’t worry me, as it is important that newborn babies and expecting mothers remain healthy. I will keep visiting these hamlets till things improve on the Covid-19 front,” she further said.

For her bravery and kindness during the dire situation, Vasave has received tons of praises and applauds from the tribal community.

The whiff of Vasave’s hard work has also reached the Chief Minister’s office and Chief executive of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad where she was personally praised for her great efforts on chief minister’s behalf.

