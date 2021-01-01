‘Angry’ over family feuds farmer wills part of his property to pet dog

In an unusual incident, Om Narayan Verma, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, has named his pet dog as the legal heir of his ancestral property.

Verma said, “I own around 21 acres of land. The notarised will not only includes my dog’s name but also my wife Champa Bai’s name.”

The middle-aged farmer stated that the property, after his death, will be inherited by his wife and pet.

He further said the will was made in anger over a family feud, but the problems had been resolved now.