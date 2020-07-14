Angry saints in Ayodhya tell Nepal PM to keep Lord Ram out of politics

Hindus believe Lord Ram was born in Ayoodhya in Uttar Pradesh. (REUTERS)

Reacting sharply to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s claim that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is in Nepal and that he was Nepali, members of the saints’ community have urged him to keep religion out of regional politics.

“The PM of Nepal must keep Lord Ram out of regional politics. His comments are unwarranted. He must know that Lord Ram was a ‘chakravarti’ emperor and Nepal was also a part of his kingdom. Ties between India and Nepal are even older than history,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Jamabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and saints in Ayodhya have strongly condemned Oli’s statement.

“The prime minister of Nepal is making baseless and unwarranted statements at the behest of China. Nothing can be more absurd than this statement. All religious scriptures prove that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya in India,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi, said Oli’s statement as a ploy to divert attention from increasing opposition he is facing in Nepal.

“At present, the Nepalese PM is under immense pressure from the opposition to resign from his post. With no option left, he has given this absurd statement just to divert attention of people from ongoing political turmoil in the country,” said Das.

“In recently concluded Ram Janmabhoomi case in Supreme Court all historical facts were presented before the court and it was proven without doubt that Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram,” said Das.

“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Ram was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” Prime Minister Oli claimed at an event at his residence in Kathmandu.

Oli also accused India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya.”

Oli questioned how Lord Ram could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there were “no means” of communication.

He further said that it would have been impossible for Lord Rama to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India.

Every year ‘Ram Barat’ (wedding procession of lord Ram) from Ayodhya leaves for Janakpur in Nepal with much fanfare. A large number of saints accompany ‘Ram Barat’.

Oli’s contentious claims came amid worsening relations between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

Tensions between the two countries rose after Kathmandu issued a new map incorporating some portions of Indian territories in May.

New Delhi has said that the updated map is “not based on historical facts and evidence” and termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement.