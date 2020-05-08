Sections
Home / India News / ‘Extremely anguished’: PM Modi on Maharashtra train accident that killed 14 migrants

‘Extremely anguished’: PM Modi on Maharashtra train accident that killed 14 migrants

Fourteen people were killed after a goods train ran over them near the Karmad railway station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on early on Friday morning.

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is anguished by the loss of lives in the Maharashtra train accident in which 14 people were killed.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

 

He also said that all possible assistance is being provided.



The accident occurred after a goods train ran over them near the Karmad railway station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra on early on Friday morning. While 14 people were killed, five others were injured.

“The incident occurred at 5.30 am on Friday. The train was an empty petroleum tank. The loco pilot immediately informed the railway authorities and local police along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot. All those injured have been shifted to hospital.” Said Ch. Rakesh, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

People were walking on the railway tracks and few others were resting near the tracks, they did not notice, said a senior South Central railway official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 09:37 IST
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 08:32 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 07:55 IST
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
May 08, 2020 08:03 IST

latest news

41-year-old Hamirpur man tests positive for Covid-19, takes Himachal corona count to 47
May 08, 2020 09:53 IST
SEBI instructs Franklin Templeton to ensure return of $4.1 bn to investors
May 08, 2020 09:51 IST
One class, One channel: HRD plans 12 DTH channels to meet needs of all school students
May 08, 2020 09:47 IST
‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on death of migrant workers in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 09:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.