‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches for the country and also served as a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. He held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security. The BJP leader was earlier elected to Lok Sabha twice. He is the second UP minister to have succumbed to coronavirus.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Chauhan and recognised his efforts of raising issues related to land and public.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to condole the demise of his Cabinet colleague and said, “The disturbing news was received of the untimely demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, a former international player, my colleague in the Cabinet. Lord Shree Rama, the family of Shri Chauhan Ji have the power to bear this immense grief and give the departed soul a place at your Shri feet. Om Shanti.”