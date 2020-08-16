Sections
Home / India News / ‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches for the country and also served as a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. He held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security. The BJP leader was earlier elected to Lok Sabha twice. He is the second UP minister to have succumbed to coronavirus.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Chauhan and recognised his efforts of raising issues related to land and public.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to condole the demise of his Cabinet colleague and said, “The disturbing news was received of the untimely demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, a former international player, my colleague in the Cabinet. Lord Shree Rama, the family of Shri Chauhan Ji have the power to bear this immense grief and give the departed soul a place at your Shri feet. Om Shanti.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Aug 16, 2020 19:00 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appeal still on a strong wicket!
Aug 16, 2020 18:57 IST
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Aug 16, 2020 18:57 IST
Kerala: Over 350 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in T’puram central jail
Aug 16, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.