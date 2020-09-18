Sections
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana has been appointed as National Technical Research Organisation, India’s technical body that is responsible...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:22 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Dhasmana had stepped down from the Research and Analysis Wing in June 2019. He is seen here at a dinner hosted by Home Minister Amit Shah to felicitate him in July 2019

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana has been appointed as National Technical Research Organisation, India’s technical body that is responsible for geospatial intelligence and satellite imagery.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the appointment and the decision was formally conveyed to the retired Indian Police Service officer on Friday.

Dhasmana succeeds former Intelligence Bureau officer Satish Jha who demitted office on Thursday.

Dhasmana, a 1981 batch Indian Police Service officer, is a Pakistan expert and was the lead planner of the Balakot air strikes in February 2019. He had stepped down a few months later when his extended term due to the general elections ended in June 2019.

