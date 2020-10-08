Anil Pawar: Three decades of tireless service

‘Tension mat lena Seema… aur bacchon ka dhyan rakhna (Try not to worry, Seema. Take care of the kids)’. That was senior police inspector Anil Pawar’s last text message to his wife.

Six days later, he was gone, survived by 43-year-old Seema and their two daughters, Prachi, 25, and Gauri, 23.

Anil, 55, had been a policeman for 30 years. He’d been on duty with the traffic control department until June 11, when he first felt the fever and body ache. He tested positive for Covid-19 two days later and was admitted to hospital, but his condition quickly deteriorated.

Seema tested positive days later, and was treated at the same facility. “Before that, we talked every day. We spoke on video call, so I would see him,” Seema said. At the hospital, she was in a ward and he was in the Intensive Care Unit. “We were so close. But I could not talk to him or see him.”

In his neighbourhood in Mira Road, a fringe suburb of Mumbai, Pawar is remembered as a cheerful man who loved to sing. “He did not get much time to do household chores, because of the job he had. But during the lockdown he did all the shopping,” Seema said. “He wouldn’t let any of us to go out.”

In earlier times, if Pawar was home, relaxing and enjoying some time to himself, you knew it from the sound of him humming. “He loved to see new places and cities, so we took a family vacation at least once a year. Last December, we, his friends and their wives all travelled to Rajasthan. We sang old songs together — he loved to do that. Singing meant that he was happy,” Seema said.

Anil loved festivals — Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali were his favourites — but he never got to celebrate them. He was always on duty. Those were often his busiest times.

But mornings were family time, and whenever he could, he loved to have dinner with everyone sitting down together. “I was his tea person. He didn’t like his morning tea if I hadn’t made it,” Gauri said. “My father didn’t like meat, but he loved fish. And whenever we went out, he would order the same things — either dal khichdi or Manchow soup.”

Prachi is studying medicine in Russia; Gauri aims to take on the uniform.

“He always wanted to see me become an officer, in a post higher than his,” Gauri said. “He used to say he wanted to be able to salute me before retirement.”

Colleagues remember Anil as “a good officer and a very good human being”. He made a special effort to keep in touch with old friends. “Whenever he went to another city, he would set aside time to catch up with former batchmates,” said senior inspector Baba Salunkhe of the Kurar police station. “And now we have all the photographs he took on those visits, sitting in our WhatsApp group.”

Pawar joined the police force in 1990. He is one of 247 police personnel to have died from Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Over 23,500 have tested positive.