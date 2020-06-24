Another biggest one-day jump in India with 15,968 new Covid-19 cases and 465 deaths in a day

India on Wednesday recorded 15,968 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease and 465 deaths, in the highest single-day jump so far, taking the infection tally to 456,183, the Union health ministry data showed.

The country has added 265,648 Covid-19 cases in its infection tally in less than a month—the number stood at 190,536 on June 1.

There were 5,394 deaths on that day and on Wednesday the toll surged to 14,476, according to the health ministry data.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world citing a report by the World Health Organization (WHO)

It said India’s cases of death per lakh population is 1.00 while the global average is more than its six times, at 6.04.

The United Kingdom has witnessed 63.13 cases of Covid-19 related deaths per lakh population, while the metric for Spain, Italy and the United States is 60.60, 57.19 and 36.30 respectively.

As the number of active cases stood at 183,022, there has been an improvement in the recovery rate. There were 258,684 patients, 10,495 in the last 24 hours, who have been cured so far. India’s recovery rate is now 56.70%.

Most of India’s Covid-19 cases come from the Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which have seen a steady rise in the number of infections and deaths.

Maharashtra has recorded 139,010 Covid-19 cases and 6,531 death, Delhi is the second worst-affected with 66,602 infections, with more than 40% of these recorded in just the last 10 days, and 2,301 fatalities.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported its highest single-day jump in fatalities with 248 deaths, even as Mumbai, the worst-hit Indian city, recorded 824 new cases — lowest one-day jump in 41 days. Mumbai had reported 800 cases on May 13.

An analysis of Delhi’s Covid-19 data by HT shows that Delhi has seen more recoveries than new cases.

The number of active cases in the city has actually reduced by 1,363 in the last week with the number of new recoveries and discharges picking up pace in the past few days.

In Tamil Nadu, which has enforced a lockdown in its worst-hit districts, 64,603 infections have been witnessed and 833 people have succumbed in the southern state.

Gujarat also has seen a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and has recorded 28,371 patients and 1,710 deaths so far.