Another biggest single-day spike, over 6,088 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

With 48,533 Covid-19 patients sent home, the recovery rate went up to 40.97% on the fifth day of the fourth phase of the national lockdown, data suggested.

Updated: May 22, 2020 09:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) build a first open ground quarantine and isolation facility with 1,008 beds for semi-critical coronavirus patients at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 118,447 on Friday as 6,088 new cases, the second biggest single-day surge in a week, were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of Covid-19 cases had risen by 5,611, the country’s biggest single-day jump, to reach 106,750 on Wednesday.

According to the health ministry dashboard at 8am, there were 66,330 active cases of the respiratory disease in the country and 3,583 people succumbed in the last 24 hours.

With 48,533 Covid-19 patients sent home, the recovery rate went up to 40.97% on the fifth day of the fourth phase of the national lockdown, data suggested. This is up from about 7% before the first phase of the lockdown began on March 25.



The worst-affected state in India, Maharashtra has more than 41,000 Covid-19 and has reported 1,454 fatalities. It had reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 infections for the fifth straight day on Thursday as it breached the 40,000-mark with 2,345 new cases, the second-highest single-day spike so far.

Tamil Nadu is the second-worst hit state with 13,967 cases as Gujarat recorded 12,905 patients so far. However, the western state has 773 fatalities as compared to 94 in Tamil Nadu.

According to the health ministry, Delhi has 11,659 cases of the coronavirus disease and 194 people have died in the national capital so far. With over 500 new cases each day, Delhi has been recording the highest single-day spike for the last three days, the data shows.

As the government announced on Thursday it will reopen air travel on 383 routes across the country after a two-month gap and allowed one-third of the operations beginning May 25, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) again nudged states to strictly follow lockdown guidelines, particularly the night curfew, to make sure people observe social distancing norms and contain the risk of infection spreading.

The two-week fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31, but with several restrictions having been relaxed to boost economic activities.

The lockdown was initially imposed for a 21-day period till April 14 but was extended till May 3 in the second phase and then for another 14-day third phase till May 17.

