Another cyclone likely to hit Indian coast on December 3: IMD

The low pressure system is likely to bring rain over isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Heavy rains led to waterlogging ahead of the landfall of cyclone Nivar, in Chennai last week. (File photo)

Days after cyclone Nivar made a landfall, another depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speeds up to 80km per hour by Tuesday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The depression is currently located about 1,120-km southeast of Kanyakumari.

As per the current trajectory, the IMD has forecast that the cyclone system is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast in the evening or night of December 2 and continue its westward movement to reach the Indian coast near Tamil Nadu on the morning of December 3.

The low pressure system is likely to bring rain over isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep. Parts of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala are likely to get heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on December 3 as the cyclone hits the Indian coast.

The sea conditions will be rough to very rough Monday through December 4, with the government advising a complete suspension of fishing operations in the region. Fishermen have been advised to return to coast by Monday.

Cyclone Nivar was a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds hitting up to 130 km/hour that made landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry, on November 25. It was the third named cyclone in 2020 to hit the Indian coast – the first was super cyclonic storm Amphan in May and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga in June.

