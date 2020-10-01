Sections
Home / India News / Another Dalit woman gang-raped, dies in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur

Another Dalit woman gang-raped, dies in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur

This is the second incident of gang-rape and death reported just a day after another Dalit victim of gang-rape and brutality from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died on Tuesday, sparking angry protests in the country.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 06:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) hold placards during a candlelight vigil following accusations of Indian Police forcibly cremating the body of a 19-year-old woman victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh. (AFP)

Another Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was gang-raped by two youths, died on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old woman employed at private firm, according to her family members, did not return home on Tuesday night, police officials said. When she returned home on Wednesday in an autorickshaw, she had intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police was reported as saying by news agency PTI.

According to the family members, the girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, after which she was rushed to the hospital by her kin. She died on her way to the hospital, Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma told PTI.

The family has alleged gang-rape after the incident was reported to the police from the hospital.

Police officials said that the two accused in the case have been arrested.

This is the second incident of gang-rape and death reported just a day after another Dalit victim of gang-rape and brutality from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died on Tuesday, sparking angry protests in the country.

