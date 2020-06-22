Another grim milestone for Delhi as cases near 60,000, second highest in India: Covid-19 state tally

India has been witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases since the past few weeks with an addition of over 10,000 new cases daily. In the last 24 hours, the country added 445 more fatalities to its Covid-19 death toll and a spike of 14,821 new positive cases, Ministry of Health states. Positive coronavirus cases stand at 4,25,282 in India including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,699 fatalities.

The situation in the national capital paints a grim picture as the cases here now inch toward the 60,000-mark. Delhi has 59,746 positive cases with 33,013 recovered patients and 2,175 fatalities. With this, it has overtaken Tamil Nadu as the second worst-hit state.

With over 1.3 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s tally is officially more than that of countries like Canada, Bangladesh and others. Over 65,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 6,170 have died. Mumbai continues to be the worst affected city with over 66,000 cases.

Tamil Nadu stands third on the tally with 59,377 coronavirus cases. The state has seen seven hundred and fifty-seven coronavirus fatalities while 32,754 have recovered.

In PM Modi’s home state, Gujarat, the Covid-19 rose to 27,260 on Monday. The state has seen 19,349 people recover from coronavirus while 1,663 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh is the fifth top affected state. The Covid-19 tally here has jumped to 17,731 while the number of recoveries has touched 10,995. The state’s death toll stands at 550.

Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have over 10,000 coronavirus cases but less than 20,000.

States with under 10,000 cases

The southern Indian state of Karnataka has witnessed over 9,000 coronavirus cases till date with 137 fatalities. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 7,612 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,999 Covid-19 cases till date.

Telangana has 7,802 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,900-mark. In Odisha, cases stand at 5,160 while Assam has reported 5,388 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 4,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Kerala are more than 3,000.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Mizoram, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. In states like Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.