Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Another HC judge succumbs to Covid-19; Justice Vandana Kasrekar of Madhya Pradesh HC passes away

Another HC judge succumbs to Covid-19; Justice Vandana Kasrekar of Madhya Pradesh HC passes away

Her death comes little over a week after the demise of Gujarat High Court judge, Justice GR Udhwani who had also succumbed to Covid-19.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 13:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh high court (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh (MP) High Court judge, Justice Vandana Kasrekar passed away today morning due to Covid-19. She was 60.

Her death comes little over a week after the demise of Gujarat High Court judge, Justice GR Udhwani who had also succumbed to Covid-19.

Justice Kasrekar was born on July 10, 1960 and practiced before the MP High Court before being appointed as judge of the Indore Bench of the High Court on October 25, 2014.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha who hails from Madhya Pradesh expressed his condolences.



“Two years back we lost Justice RK Tankha on December 13 a wonderful human being. Today MP High Court lost another wonderful human being Justice Vandana Kasrekar on December 13. We have lost a gem. A young life departs after a grim struggle. Thanks Dr. Trehan for trying your best,” he tweeted.

 

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to express his condolences. He tweeted in Hindi “I got the sad news of the demise of Honorable Justice Vandana Kasrekar, posted at Indore Bench of MP High Court. My condolences to her family.”

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammo for 15-day intense war
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Japan cabinet’s approval rating drops to 40% on Covid-19: Report
by Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bahrain approves China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
‘The pair is already ready’: Chopra heaps praise on Indian bowlers
by hindustantimes.com
Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree
by Zarafshan Shiraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.