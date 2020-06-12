Sections
Another minister in Maharashtra tests positive for Covid-19

This is the third minister in the state to be infected by the Coronavirus. Two cabinet ministers tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and recovered after going into quarantine.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:34 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times

Five members of the minister’s staff, including his secretaries, driver and cook, also tested positive for Covid-19, said a close aide of the minister. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

A minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in a stable condition on Friday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

The minister was admitted to hospital hours after he was found to be infected. He is said to be asymptomatic.

Five members of the minister’s staff, including his secretaries, driver and cook, also tested positive for Covid-19, said a close aide of the minister. On Tuesday, the minister had attended a meeting of the state cabinet.



Tope said authorities will quarantine and test other ministers only if they develop symptoms.

“We have conducted two tests, one came negative but another confirmed that he is positive. I had a telephonic conversation with him. He is fine and asymptomatic but has very minor breathing problems. Hence, we decided to admit him to a city hospital,” Tope told reporters.

Tope said all ministers had observed social distancing while attending the cabinet meeting and no other minister has developed symptoms so far. Therefore, he said, there is no need to quarantine or isolate any of them.

“We are strictly following ICMR guidelines, which clearly state tests can be conducted only if a person develops symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms, then they will be quarantined and tested,” he said

