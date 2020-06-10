Sections
Home / India News / Another new high of Covid-19 cases takes Maharashtra’s tally past 94,000

Another new high of Covid-19 cases takes Maharashtra’s tally past 94,000

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to grow in large numbers almost daily.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers conducting Covid-19 tests in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums on Wednesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra recorded its highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases with 3,254 new cases on Wednesday as the state’s tally soared to stand at 94,041.

It also recorded 149 casualties taking the death toll to 3,438, the state health department said.

Of the new infections, 1,567 were from Mumbai taking total cases in the city to 52,667. Mumbai’s tally alone is bigger than any other state. It also recorded 97 fatalities.

A total of 44,517 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged so far. There are 46,074, active cases while 5,93,784 people have been tested so far.



