Home / India News / Another senior IAS officer tests positive for Covid-19 in J-K

Another senior IAS officer tests positive for Covid-19 in J-K

The senior IAS officer was recently transferred from Jammu to the Union territory of Ladakh.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:03 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jammu

Security forces personnel stand guard in the COVID containment zone of Gole Pulli in Jammu. (PTI)

Another senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on his way to Ladakh from Jammu to take charge of his new post, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Srinagar.

Sources said the IAS officer had symptoms of the coronavirus disease and was tested on Friday. He tested positive on Saturday and has been hospitalised, they added.

“He has been hospitalised in a nursing home in Srinagar. Three to four secretaries of the IAS officer and 16 other staff have also been quarantined. They are also being tested,” a source said.



On May 3, a senior IAS officer also tested positive and admitted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super speciality Hospital in Kakryal. He was later discharged after he tested negative for the infection.

Before that, the wife and son of an advisor to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu were also found Covid-19 positive. They were also taken to the same hospital.

According to the Union health ministry, 10,156 people have contracted the coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir and 169 patients have died till date. In Ladakh, 1,077 have tested positive for the viral disease and one person has died.

