Another single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 new infections; India’s tally at 2.07 lakh

Coronavirus in India: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

There were 8,909 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), another single-day surge, and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India’s tally beyond the two lakh-mark, data from the Union ministry of health showed on Wednesday.

The health ministry dashboard showed there were 207,615 infections, including 101,497 actives cases and 5,815 fatalities, as the country recorded more than 8,000 new patients for the fourth day.

The recovery rate was 48.31, up from Tuesday’s 48.07%, after 100,302 people were cured or discharged in the country, according to the health ministry data.

As coastal Maharashtra braced for Cyclone Nisarga, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 72,300 with 2,465 people succumbing to the disease. Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, will also be hit by Cyclone Nisarga as the administration geared up for the storm.

In Tamil Nadu, there have been 24,586 Covid-19 cases and 197 fatalities while 22,132 were reported in Delhi. The national capital has a higher number of deaths after 556 fatalities. In Gujarat, 17,617 people have been infected so far and 1,092 have been killed after contracting the disease.

According to data released by the ministry of health and family welfare, fewer people are dying in India of Covid-19 compared to the rest of the world. India’s current case fatality rate is at 2.82% against the global average of 6.13%.

People above 60 years of age, who make up 10% of the country’s population, account for 50% of the 5,598 Covid-19 deaths recorded in India. Of these, 38% belong to the 60 and 74 years age group.

Patients who were aged above 75 years old account for 12% of the deaths, the data shows. The data that the ministry released on April 30 showed 34.8% deaths were recorded in 45-60 year age group.

According to the health ministry’s analysis of the deaths, 73% of the Covid-19 deaths are of patients with underlying medical conditions.

The ministry cautioned that people who are above 60 years of age and those who suffer from an underlying medical condition such as hypertension, diabetes or respiratory illness are at high risk and need to be extra careful as they are at a higher risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

In terms of deaths per 100,000 population, India has a fatality rate 0.41 as opposed to 4.9 globally.

Officials said India’s case fatality rate has been steadily declining since the past two months. In mid-April it was around 3.3%, then it dropped to 3.25%, later to 3.15%, and as on today we stand at 2.82%, they said.

“If you look at individual countries, some countries have even reported as high as 82 deaths per lakh population. This says how our focus on early case detection and robust contact tracing in containment zones has been in the right direction, and it will continue to be our main strategy in future also, along with ramping up the Covid testing capacity,” Lav Agarwal, the ministry’s joint secretary, said.

India’s daily Covid-19 testing capacity is about 140,000 samples currently and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is aiming to scale it up to about 200,000 samples a day in the next two weeks.