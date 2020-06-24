‘Another step towards making India self-reliant’: PM Modi lauds govt’s ‘historic’ move in space sector

The government’s approval to reforms in the space sector is another step towards making India “self-reliant and technologically advanced”, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the creation of Indian National Space promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE).

“The reform trajectory continues. The reforms will boost private sector participation as well,” the prime minister tweeted on Wednesday.

The institution (IN-SPACE) will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said that IN-SPACE’s role has been extended into ISRO. “This is a new turn in the arena of space. They will supplement each other’s work they will not work at cross purposes,” he said.

“ISRO is the basic organisation - what activities or projects or missions will be carried out, it will play a major role in deciding that. But this new facility has been introduced to fill the gap and fulfil demand mode,” he added.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Singh said that only under PM Modi’s leadership could this be taken for the country’s progress.

“Known for out-of-box, bold and futuristic decisions, only PM @narendramodi could have made it possible. The decision will go a long way in preventing India’s Space talent Brain Drain and simultaneously help India establish itself as a frontline world nation,” Singh tweeted

IN-SPACe will provide a level-playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a release.