Sections
Home / India News / Another terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral: Police

Another terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral: Police

The terrorists were killed in an encounter in Saimoh village of Awantipora area of the district in a joint operation by the police and the Indian Army, according to officials.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

Security forces gunned down two terrorists during a gun battle in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday, in the third encounter in the region in three days, police said.

The terrorists were killed in an encounter in Saimoh village of Awantipora area of the district in a joint operation by the police and the Indian Army, according to officials.

“#SaimohAwantiporaEncounterUpdate: One more #terrorist killed. Operation concludes. #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

On Monday, three heavily-armed terrorists were killed in an encounter with the army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, officials said.



A group of terrorists attempted to sneak into India early on Monday but were intercepted by the alert troops near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, the officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency
Jun 02, 2020 13:25 IST
Delhi launches app to help track hospital beds for Covid-19 patients
Jun 02, 2020 13:24 IST
‘Modi’s handling of economy a step above junk’: Rahul Gandhi on Moody’s rating
Jun 02, 2020 13:21 IST
Arjun Kapoor lies to friend’s granny about helping out at home
Jun 02, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.