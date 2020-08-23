Sections
Home / India News / Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier in August, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura tested positive for coronavirus.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:02 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura BJP legislator Mimi Majumder. (ANI)

Another Tripura BJP legislator tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Mimi Majumder is the second BJP legislator and the third legislator from the state to have infected with the virus in the state. She is an elected MLA of Badharghat Assembly constituency in Agartala.

“I have been tested corona positive yesterday. I’m currently hospitalized along with my husband on the advice of the doctor. I urge those who have contacted me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested very soon,” Majumder posted on Twitter.

Earlier in August, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura tested positive for coronavirus. He was elected as an MLA from Raima Valley Assembly constituency in Dhalai district in 2018. The IPFT is an alliance partner of the state’s ruling BJP.

Also read: Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim of free Covid-19 shots vaccine in 73 days



In July, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia, his wife and two of his guards had tested positive for the infection.



Several ministers and political leaders tested positive for the deadly contagion in the past months. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive for the virus earlier this month, so did Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, are among other leaders who had contracted Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Salman Khan’s family comes together for Ganesh aarti, watch
Aug 23, 2020 16:03 IST
KL Rahul is all heart as Athiya Shetty wishes mom Mana with adorable photo
Aug 23, 2020 16:00 IST
Another Tripura BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 23, 2020 16:02 IST
4 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey’s Black Sea coast
Aug 23, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.