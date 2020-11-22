Anti-Bru resettlement clash claims another life as fireman succumbs

A vehicle in flames during a protest by the Joint Movement Committee (JMC) against the resettlement of displaced Bru migrants in Kanchanpur sub-division, at Panisagar in North Tripura district. (PTI Photo)

A fire service personnel succumbed to severe injuries received in the clash between police and anti-Bru resettlement protesters at Panisagar sub-division in North District of Tripura on Saturday, taking the death toll to two.

As many as 23 persons including 15 police and security personnel were injured in the clash. Two security personnel including Biswajit Debbarma were referred to Govind Ballabh Pant hospital in Agartala on Saturday in critical condition. Biswajit later succumbed to the head injury received in the clash, said a police official on Sunday.

Two local organisations namely Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention, under the banner of Joint Movement Committee, started an indefinite strike at Kanchanpur in North district against permanent resettlement of Bru migrants on November 16. They want Bru migrants to be settled in all the eight districts of the state and not be concentrated in Kanchanpur sub division.

The movement later spread to different parts including Panisagar, Pecharthal and Kailashahar in Unakoti district. They blocked National Highway-8 at Panisagar on Saturday where the protesters turned violent and tried to snatch weapons from the security personnel. The police had to resort to lathi charge, and then open fire to bring the situation under control, said police.

46-years-old carpenter, Srikanta Das, also a protester, died in the firing.

Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been staying at six relief camps located at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub divisions in North District for over two decades after they came here from Mizoram’s Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts in 1997, escaping an ethnic clash.

Also Read: Tripura: Bru resettlement should not disturb locals, says CPI(M)

After these years, In January, the Centre signed an agreement with the governments of Tripura, Mizoram and the Bru migrants for their permanent settlement in Tripura. The Centre also announced a Rs 600 crore package for their resettlement.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violent clash, to be done by North District Magistrate Nagesh Kumar and the report would be submitted within one month.

The government also announced Rs. 5 lakh as compensation for the dead carpenter’s family.