anti-caa stir: NIA court gives bail to Akhil gogoi

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court here on Thursday granted bail to peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in a case related to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir in Assam last year.

NIA special judge Pranjal Das granted the bail on a surety of Rs 30,000 and other conditions like non-tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses. He will, however, have to stay in jail as he is yet to get bail in connection with another NIA case.

“The court granted bail to Gogoi in connection with the NIA case filed in Chabua. He was denied bail in connection with the case in Chandmari in August this year. The bail application in that case will come for hearing on October 13,” Santanu Barthakur, counsel for Gogoi, said.



The leader of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-CAA stir. He was later handed over to NIA and a court here sent him to 10 days custody of the agency on December 17. He was taken to New Delhi the same day for questioning.

Gogoi was brought back to Guwahati on December 25 and has been in judicial custody ever since.

The Gauhati High Court, in July, granted him bail in connection with three separate cases filed by the Assam police for inciting violence during the protests.

