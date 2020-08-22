Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Anti-fibrotic drugs effective in Covid-19 patients: Army

Anti-fibrotic drugs effective in Covid-19 patients: Army

“The researchers at the Pune-based Army Institute of Cardiothoracic Sciences (AICTS) have found this therapy very effective in this subset of Covid-19 patients and they were safely tolerated as well. This is a novel strategy to tackle the lung fibrosis to treat subset of Covid-19 patients,” the release said.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

The release said these are early results and more research is being undertaken in this field to identify the patients who are likely to benefit from the therapy. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

For the first time in the country, anti-fibrotic drugs have been used to treat patients suffering from Covid-19-related lung fibrosis and breathlessness which has helped in the recovery of four such patients in Maharashtra’s Pune, the Army has said.

“The researchers at the Pune-based Army Institute of Cardiothoracic Sciences (AICTS) have found this therapy very effective in this subset of Covid-19 patients and they were safely tolerated as well. This is a novel strategy to tackle the lung fibrosis to treat subset of Covid-19 patients,” the release said.

It said these are early results and more research is being undertaken in this field to identify the patients who are likely to benefit from the therapy.

“Scientists have achieved a breakthrough in management of severe cases by commencing anti-fibrotic therapy in four such patients who were difficult to wean from oxygen due to extensive lung fibrosis. The patients have been discharged from the hospital after the recovery,” it said.



It said a breakthrough in management of severe cases has been achieved by pulmonologists at the Pune-based AICTS by commencing anti-fibrotic therapy (tablet Nintedanib) in four such patients.

“The therapy proved to be very helpful in reducing the oxygen requirement of these patients and they were discharged home on minimal oxygen after few weeks.

“This is the first time in the country that these anti-fibrotic drugs have been used in Covid-19 related lung fibrosis. These drugs have been used for other types of lung fibrosis secondary to auto-immune diseases (arthritis related) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” it said.

These drugs have an established safety profile in these fibrotic diseases, the statement said.

“Researchers at AICTS have found this therapy very effective in this subset of Covid-19 patients and they were safely tolerated as well. This is a novel strategy to tackle the lung fibrosis to treat subset of Covid-19 patients,” it said.

The release said it had been observed that a significant number of patients treated for severe Covid pneumonia are developing lung fibrosis, which means a severe scarring of lung tissue that causes low oxygen levels.

“This may manifest as fatigue, breathlessness and lifelong requirement of oxygen support,” it said.

“The lung fibrosis is usually seen in those patients who are detected late and have extensive pneumonia. Many a times, it becomes difficult to wean these patients off oxygen in spite of anti-inflammatory therapies like steroids and they remain in ICU for a long period of time,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC dismisses bail pleas of three Haryana men in Rs 1.5-crore highway robbery case
Aug 22, 2020 22:05 IST
Vidit, Humpy lose as India held by Mongolia in Chess Olympiad
Aug 22, 2020 22:02 IST
Anti-fibrotic drugs effective in Covid-19 patients: Army
Aug 22, 2020 22:01 IST
Ajit Pawar asks NCP leaders to be prepared for an alliance in civic polls
Aug 22, 2020 21:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.