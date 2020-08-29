Sections
Home / India News / Anti-nation forces are spreading hatred, violence: Sonia Gandhi

Anti-nation forces are spreading hatred, violence: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:28 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

In a recorded message, Sonia Gandhi further said “some forces” are trying to derail the country. (ANI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said “anti-nation” forces are spreading hatred and the venom of violence in country and that the influence of dictatorship on democracy has increased.

In a recorded message, Gandhi further said “some forces” are trying to derail the country.

She was speaking at the bhumipujan ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building. Senior Congress leaders, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, were also present at the ceremony.

“Since independence, we have come a long way. We have faced many problems and also managed to solve them but we are way behind the dreams of our forefathers…In the last few years, there have been attempts to derail our country. Today, the country is at a crossroads. Anti-poor and anti-nation forces are making people fight each other and spreading hatred and venom of violence in the country,” Sonia said.



Gandhi added that bad thinking is dominating good thinking, freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined. “The influence of dictatorship on democracy is continuously increasing... They want to suppress the voice of people of this country” Gandhi said.

She said the makers of the Constitution would have never anticipated such times. “They would have never imagined that after 75 years of Independence we would be facing such a difficult time,” Gandhi said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ultimate dream is to qualify for World Cup: Sandesh Jhingan
Aug 29, 2020 15:58 IST
One more dies of Covid-19 in J-K, death toll climbs to 679
Aug 29, 2020 15:58 IST
Thanks to the pandemic, luxury hotels become home
Aug 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Football match dispute triggers caste violence in western Odisha
Aug 29, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.