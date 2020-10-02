Anurag Kashyap gave cops proof he was in Sri Lanka at the time of alleged sexual assault: Lawyer

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 30-year old actor at his Mumbai flat in August 2013, during his questioning by Mumbai police, and said that he was busy shooting one of his films in Sri Lanka, while the incident is alleged to have happened in Mumbai.

Kashyap, who was questioned by the Mumbai police officials for close to eight hours on Thursday, provided documentary proof of his claim, according to a statement released by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani on Friday.

“Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013, he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him,” the statement said.

The statement further alleged that the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against Kashyap were meant to vilify him in public.

“These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013, have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process,” Khimani said in the statement.

“Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR has been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him,” added the statement.

The actor had recently alleged that Kashyap had called her to his place and behaved inappropriately. Her FIR states that Kashyap called her to his flat located at Yari road in Andheri (West) in August 2013 on the pretext of having a discussion about casting her in one of his upcoming films and then ended up sexually assaulting her.

The actor has filed a case against Kashyap under sections 376 (1) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Versova police station on September 22.