‘India, China ties were stable for 3 decades because...’: Jaishankar on LAC

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally challenge the status quo is unacceptable where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is concerned.

Commenting on the ongoing standoff between India and China, the foreign minister said ties were stable for three decades as two nations addressed inherited challenges and new circumstances. “Peace and tranquillity in border areas provided basis for expanded cooperation on other domains,” Jaishankar said.

Agreements between the countries must be respected scrupulously in the entirety to restore normalcy, Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister has commented several times on the India-China standoff and reiterated that the immediate focus should be on restoring peace and tranquillity.